Western Uranium Raises $5.47 Million in Private Placement

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. successfully raised approximately CAD$5.47 million through a private placement, selling over 4.1 million units. Each unit includes one common share and one warrant, with the warrants allowing purchase of additional shares at a set price for four years. A director’s participation in the offering was treated as a related-party transaction under regulatory guidelines.

