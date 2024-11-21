Western Uranium Raises $5.47 Million in Private Placement

Western Uranium (TSE:WUC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. successfully raised approximately CAD$5.47 million through a private placement, selling over 4.1 million units. Each unit includes one common share and one warrant, with the warrants allowing purchase of additional shares at a set price for four years. A director’s participation in the offering was treated as a related-party transaction under regulatory guidelines.
For further insights into TSE:WUC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.