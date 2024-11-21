News & Insights

Western Uranium Raises $5.47 Million in Private Placement

November 21, 2024 — 05:40 pm EST

Western Uranium (TSE:WUC) has released an update.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. successfully raised approximately CAD$5.47 million through a private placement, selling over 4.1 million units. Each unit includes one common share and one warrant, with the warrants allowing purchase of additional shares at a set price for four years. A director’s participation in the offering was treated as a related-party transaction under regulatory guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

