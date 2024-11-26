Western Uranium Expands Team and Offers Stock Options

Western Uranium (TSE:WUC) has released an update.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. has bolstered its team by appointing Nathan Bishop as Lead Geologist to oversee its drilling program and resource reporting, which aims to expand mining areas at the Sunday Mine Complex. The company has also issued 1,375,000 stock options to its team as part of its 2024 Incentive Stock Option Plan, demonstrating its commitment to growth and employee engagement.

