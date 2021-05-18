Western Union (WU) Unit Ties Up to Ease Global Payroll Process

The Western Union Company’s WU unit Western Union Business Solutions recently tied up with the U.K.’s leading software solutions and services provider — IRIS Software Group.

Notably, the international partnership, which has a tenure of five years, will integrate IRIS Fully Managed Payroll’s (FMP) technology and experience with the robust digital platform of Western Union.

The sound technology of IRIS FMP eases calculation and further processing of employee salaries done by payroll managers and accountants. Meanwhile, Western Union Business Solutions provides the much-needed solutions through which companies can make faster, timely and seamless cross-border payments to their employees.

Thus, the collaboration will lead to launch of hassle-free and improved payroll and payments solutions. These will be of great use to global organizations, which need to make cross-border payments to their employees in various currencies. Consequently, the in-house groups and specialist providers will be equipped to process robust payroll volumes, which in turn will result in employee satisfaction.

Moreover, the recent move seems to be time opportune for those organizations with global workforce. The tie-up also intends to address the complexities prevalent across diverse regulatory environments and cultures, which have aggravated amid the COVID-19 outbreak. These barriers have been somewhat hindering companies’ efforts to reach out to worldwide talent pool. Considering the headwinds faced in international payroll and payments across well-established and emerging global markets, the latest move also reinforces the trust that organizations have on Western Union.

Time and again, Western Union Business Solutions has rolled out solutions to enhance management of international payments through an expansive worldwide network across 200 countries and territories. And IRIS Software seems to be the apt partner to complement the company’s endeavor. It has to be noted that IRIS payroll offerings make payments to around 20% of the U.K.’s workforce, while 90% of the international workforce is served by IRIS HR and payroll solutions.

Recently, this unit of Western Union also partnered with Japan’s Ritsumeikan University to facilitate fees payment for its international students.

Furthermore, Western Union has built a robust digital arm through massive investments and continued collaborations. This has helped the company to enhance its digital capabilities and reach out to various corners of the world. Owing to a well-performing digital arm, the company remains on track to achieve digital revenues crossing the $1 billion mark during 2021.

Other companies that have made significant investments to upgrade their digital arm are MoneyGram International, Inc. MGI, PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL and Square, Inc. SQ.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 32.7% in a year compared with the industry’s rally of 14%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Western Union Company (WU): Free Stock Analysis Report



MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Square, Inc. (SQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.