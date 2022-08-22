Western Union (WU) to Enable Better Money Transfers in Mexico

The Western Union Company WU recently inked a deal with Mexico-based Alsuper, which operates a chain of supermarkets across Northern Mexico and runs its business under the network of the renowned remittance company in Central America, AirPak.

Courtesy of the alliance between WU and Alsuper, millions of Mexicans will be able to avail of cross-border money transfer services of Western Union at 80 Alsuper supermarket locations spread across Northern Mexico. Consumers might be able to access WU’s services from the supermarket locations of Alsuper in late 2022.

Western Union’s secure and trustworthy money transfer services will empower Mexican consumers with a nearby Alsuper market to seamlessly send and receive money across their country and also in more than 200 countries and territories where WU’s reach is established. Leveraging the digital and retail money transfer services of WU, customers can easily transfer funds to their loved ones either through bank accounts and mobile wallets or via the expansive network of retail locations of Western Union.

The tie-up with Alsuper reflects WU’s efforts to bolster its omni-channel service offering across a full continuum of physical and digital touchpoints as well as channels, with an aim to deliver quicker service and wider choices to consumers while making cross-border remittances.

Western Union’s endeavor to strengthen its presence in Mexico can be clearly highlighted by this latest move. Alsuper seems the apt partner for complementing WU’s action since the supermarket chain operator boasts being a solid community partner in serving Northern Mexico for nearly seven decades.

WU has plans to penetrate Mexico further, which continues to witness widespread digital adoption and a rising number of Internet users. Therefore, backed by a solid digital arm, built through several digital tie-ups and substantial investments over the years, Western Union remains well-poised to capitalize on the digital prospects of the country.

Such an initiative underlines Western Union’s consistent efforts to further solidify its extensive network and drive the money transfer revenues that constitute a chunk of its overall top line.

