Western Union (WU) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Western Union (WU) ended the recent trading session at $8.82, demonstrating a +2.56% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the money transfer company had gained 0.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.88%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Western Union in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 28, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.44, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.04 billion, down 2.89% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.76 per share and a revenue of $4.12 billion, signifying shifts of +1.15% and -2.07%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Western Union. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% lower. Right now, Western Union possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Western Union has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.88 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.24, so one might conclude that Western Union is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that WU currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

