Western Union (WU) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, Western Union (WU) was down 1.26% at $8.62. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the money transfer company had lost 6.23% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 1.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.99%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Western Union in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.44, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, down 3.59% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.77 per share and a revenue of $4.12 billion, signifying shifts of +1.72% and -2.18%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Western Union. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Western Union is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Western Union is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.93. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.12.

Meanwhile, WU's PEG ratio is currently 1.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial Transaction Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.34.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Western Union Company (WU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.