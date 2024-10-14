Western Union (WU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Western Union (WU) standing at $11.84, reflecting a -0.08% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Shares of the money transfer company have depreciated by 0.08% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 3.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.87%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Western Union in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 23, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.44, marking a 2.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, down 5.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.77 per share and a revenue of $4.18 billion, demonstrating changes of +1.72% and -4.08%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Western Union should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Western Union is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Western Union is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.71. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.41.

Also, we should mention that WU has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial Transaction Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

