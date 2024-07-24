Western Union (WU) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know

Western Union (WU) closed the most recent trading day at $12.39, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.64%.

The money transfer company's stock has climbed by 2.12% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The upcoming earnings release of Western Union will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 30, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.44, marking a 13.73% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.06 billion, indicating a 9.37% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.76 per share and a revenue of $4.17 billion, indicating changes of +1.15% and -4.21%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Western Union. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Western Union currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Western Union's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.82, so one might conclude that Western Union is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that WU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The Western Union Company (WU)

