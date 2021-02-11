Western Union (WU) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

The Western Union Co.'s WU fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 45 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.14%. The bottom line also inched up 18.4% year over year.

Earnings declined year over year due to revenue weakness, partly offset by a lower effective tax rate, productivity and cost savings, and lower share count.

Behind the Headlines

Total revenues of $1.27 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.74%. However, the top line dipped 2.8% year over year. Revenues were weighed down by the continuing macroeconomic impact from COVID-19, partially offset by the strength in digital money transfer, which grew 36% to a new quarterly high of $240 million.

Total expenses of $1.04 million fell 3% year over year owing to reduced selling, general and administrative expenses.

Adjusted operating margin was 18.8%, up 10 basis points year over year.

Margin expansion was primarily driven by productivity savings and additional cost savings related to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by weak revenues.

EBITDA margin of 22.3% was down 10 basis points year over year.

Consumer to Consumer (C2C)

Revenues of $1.12 billion were flat year over year on constant currency (CC) as well as on a reported basis. Total transactions increased 6%.

Digital money transfer revenues were up 35% year over year. Within the digital money transfer business, westernunion.com revenues jumped 27% reportedly and 26% at cc.

Operating income of $229.6 million inched up 1% year over year.

Operating margin expanded 20 basis points year over year to 20.5%.

Business Solutions

Revenues of $86.8 million deteriorated 8% on a reported basis or 11% on constant currency basis, primarily due to the ongoing macroeconomic issues stemming from the COVID-19 impact on small and medium-sized enterprises, travel and tourism, and education.

The segment reported an operating loss of $0.2 million against an operating income of $11 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin was a negative 0.2% in fourth-quarter 2020 against 11.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet (as of Dec 31, 2020)

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.43 billion, down 1.5% from the level at 2019 end.

Borrowings dipped 5.9% to $3.06 billion from the level at 2019 end.

Stockholders' equity of $186 million as of 2020 end came against the deficit of $39.5 million at 2019 end.

Decrease in Cash Flow From Operations

Cash flow from operating activities was $877.5 million in 2020, down 4% year over year.

Resumption of Share Buyback

The company resumed share repurchases in the first quarter of 2021 and made a 4% increase in the quarterly dividend.

2021 Outlook

The company expects its current-year digital revenues to reach approximately $1 billion in 2021. It anticipates the business to continue improving in 2021 and thus expects mid-single digit constant currency revenue growth and EPS in the range of $2-$2.10.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

The Western Union carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. Some better-ranked stocks in the same space are Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD, The Cardtronics PLC CATM and WEX Inc. WEX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), presently.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings of Diebold Nixdorf, Cardtronics and WEX Inc. is pegged at 193.8%, 12.9% and 35.1% growth, respectively.

