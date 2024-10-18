Western Union (WU) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Western Union (WU) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.03 billion, declining 5.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Western Union metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Consumer Services' stands at $83.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Consumer Money Transfer' will reach $950.41 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Consumer Money Transfer transactions- Total' to come in at 70.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 70.6 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Western Union here>>>



Over the past month, Western Union shares have recorded returns of +2.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WU will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Western Union Company (WU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.