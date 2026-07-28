Western Union (WU) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Western Union (WU) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.01 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Western Union metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Consumer Services' reaching $154.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Consumer Money Transfer' will reach $852.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Consumer Money Transfer transactions - Total' to come in at 72.29 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 71.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Consumer Money Transfer - Cross-border principal' will reach 27.29 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 26.70 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Services' at $40.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $31.60 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Money Transfer' will likely reach $145.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $167.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Western Union have demonstrated returns of +7.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WU is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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The Western Union Company (WU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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