Western Union (WU) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Western Union (WU) reported $982.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $966.24 million, representing a surprise of +1.7%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -37.2%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Consumer Money Transfer transactions - Total : 71.1 million compared to the 71.02 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 71.1 million compared to the 71.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. Consumer Money Transfer - Cross-border principal : 27 billion compared to the 27.57 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: 27 billion compared to the 27.57 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Consumer Services : $137.3 million versus $130.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24% change.

: $137.3 million versus $130.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24% change. Revenue- Consumer Money Transfer : $845.4 million compared to the $836.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.

: $845.4 million compared to the $836.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year. Segment Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Services : $16.2 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.49 million.

: $16.2 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.49 million. Segment Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Money Transfer: $110.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $144.8 million.

Here is how Western Union performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Western Union here>>>

Shares of Western Union have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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