Western Union (WU) Expands Service Availability to Cuba

The Western Union Company WU recently disclosed an expansion of the pilot program, unveiled in January 2023, meant to resume money transfer services from the United States to Cuba.

The initial test phase of the program extended the outbound money transfer capability to a specific group of U.S. retail locations situated in the Greater Miami area. The money could be received by Cuba inhabitants from three of the country’s government-operated banks – Banco Popular de Ahorro, Banco Metropolitano S.A. and Banco de Credito y Comercio.

Earlier restricted to a limited group, over 4,400 retail locations throughout the United States and Puerto Rico are now equipped to send remittances to Cuba with the latest program expansion. However, only consumer money transfers can be conducted between the United States and Cuba for the time being.

Also, the latest announcement kept the maximum remittance that a U.S. customer can transfer to Cuba by furnishing valid government-issued identification unaltered at $2,000 per transaction.

Through WesternUnion.com or the Western Union mobile app, U.S. customers are now empowered to send money digitally to Cuba. This lucrative opportunity of digital money transfer comes as a benefit of the significant program expansion. Consequent to such a promising expansion, WU holds plans to further bolster the program reach in 2023.

Western Union seems prudent in resorting to reactivation of services to Cuba since discontinuation of money transfer services might reduce the consideration that WU receives from customers for transferring money. Money transfer revenues account for a significant chunk of WU’s top line.

The recent announcement serves a dual purpose of easing Cuba’s families to receive economic support in form of remittances through one of the world’s leading money movement companies and provide some respite to WU’s revenues in the days ahead.

A solid cross-border money transfer platform built on the back of several partnerships and significant investments enables Western Union in bringing about seamless money movement to and from any corner of the world.

The platform reaches more than 200 countries and territories, further reinstating the belief that individuals from all across the globe put on Western Union while engaging in remittances. Despite being in possession of a credible money transfer platform, WU leaves no stone unturned to collaborate with retail chains or financial service providers with an aim to further fortify its worldwide network.

