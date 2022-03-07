Western Union (WU) Ends First Closing of Business Solutions Unit

The Western Union Company WU recently completed the first closing of the previously announced divestiture of its Business Solutions segment to a consortium of Goldfinch Partners, LLC and The Baupost Group, LLC.



The deal will close in two stages as mentioned earlier by the management. Western Union received $910 million worth of cash. In the initial closing, Western Union Business Solutions, excluding the business that is operated via Western Union International Bank in the European Union and the United Kingdom, was sold. The outstanding Western Union Business Solutions business will be divested at the second closing, which is estimated to close in the second half of this year.

Reasons for the Sale

When management had announced this divestiture in August 2021, it was then said Western Union will decide the purpose of the sale proceeds depending on market conditions. WU might use the funds generated for reinvestment in its business to enhance growth or use the amount for capital deployment or strategic acquisitions.

WU decided to divest this business to focus on further penetration in the global cross-border consumer payments market. This financial transaction services player also has plans to broaden its open platform strategy to cater to multiple customer segments and use cases. In August 2021, WU also declared its plans to boost its total addressable market via a Western Union-branded consumer ecosystem strategy.



Having contributed 8.3% to WU’s 2021 revenues, Business Solution facilitates payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross currency transactions, for small and medium-sized enterprises and other organizations and individuals. On its last earnings call, management said that 60% of the pre-tax gain is expected to be recognized in the first quarter at the time of the first expected closing.



Prior to this in 2019, WU sold its Speedpay business and Paymap mortgage payments services business. Apart from divestments, WU ties up with leading companies to bolster its digital services portfolio and pursue a digital partnership strategy for enhancing and digitizing the money movement process for consumers and businesses.



WU remains committed to broadening its financial services, thereby catering to the evolving needs of consumers and enabling them to conveniently move money globally.



Shares of WU have shed 29.3% of value in a year’s time, narrower than the industry’s decline of 34.9%.



However, its solid fundamentals, digital money transfer services, and other factors will help it bounce back going forward.

