Western Union (WU) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Western Union (WU) was down 3.43% at $7.88. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.5% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the money transfer company had lost 4.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 0.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.74%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Western Union in its upcoming release. On that day, Western Union is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.52%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.02 billion, reflecting a 1.39% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.7 per share and a revenue of $4.08 billion, representing changes of -2.3% and -3.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Western Union. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Western Union currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Western Union has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.8 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.97 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that WU currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.8. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial Transaction Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.19.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

