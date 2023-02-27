Western Union (WU) & Beforepay Team Up for SNPL in Australia

The Western Union Company WU recently announced a collaboration with an Australian fintech Beforepay to enhance cross-border money transfers with a Send Now, Pay Later (“SNPL”) service. This is expected to combine lending and remittance services and position Western Union for better penetration of the growing remittance market.

The Send Now, Pay Later offer will blend WU’s cross-border and cross-currency money movement services with Beforepay’s wage-advance product. This ‘first-of-its-kind’ collaboration will likely enable consumers to borrow up to AUD 2000 for remittance.

Western Union’s research revealed that 44% of Australian consumers would like to have the SNPL option for remittance purposes. The company’s digital channels will provide the wage-advance product, which can be repaid in installments.

The move is in line with WU’s Evolve 2025 strategy, which intends to bring high-value and accessible financial services to address the growing demand. The company expects its Evolve 2025 strategy to boost its efficiency and deliver mid-single-digit growth in the bottom line for 2024 and 2025.

With the remittance market expected to grow in the coming years, Western Union’s constant effort to expand its presence in the market is noteworthy. Creating a seamless omnichannel digital experience for the customers is expected to boost its market share and capture a sizeable chunk of the growth.

Earlier this year, it resumed its money remittance services to Cuba, following a two-year halt due to government sanctions.

Price Performance

Western Union’s shares have declined 4.9% in the year-to-date period against the 4.5% rise of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

