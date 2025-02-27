Western Union (WU) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Western Union (WU) closed the latest trading day at $10.77, indicating a +0.28% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.45%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the money transfer company had gained 3.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 2.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.23% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Western Union in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.44, reflecting a 2.22% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.01 billion, down 3.75% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $4.14 billion, indicating changes of +2.87% and -1.75%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Western Union. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.16% lower. Western Union is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Western Union is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.71 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that WU has a PEG ratio of 1.32. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial Transaction Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Western Union Company (WU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.