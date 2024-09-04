Western Union (WU) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Western Union (WU) closed at $12.23, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the money transfer company had gained 5.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 5.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Western Union in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.44, signifying a 2.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.03 billion, showing a 5.91% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.77 per share and a revenue of $4.18 billion, demonstrating changes of +1.72% and -4.08%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Western Union. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher. As of now, Western Union holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Western Union is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.89. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.55, which means Western Union is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that WU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial Transaction Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

