Western Union to offer money transfer services at Walmart stores

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Western Union WU.N and Walmart WMT.N have announced an agreement that will offer the money transfer firm's services at Walmart stores across the United States.

The services, including domestic and international money transfers, bill payments and money orders, will be provided at more than 4,700 Walmart stores with a rollout planned to begin in the spring of 2021, the companies said Tuesday.

Western Union, which has a network of more than 550,000 retail agents in more than 200 countries and territories, expects an improved outlook for 2021 as people adjust to the coronavirus and on expectations for additional U.S. government stimulus to help the economy, its chief financial officer told Reuters late last year.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)

