Western Union resumes services in Sudan after coup

Contributor
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Published

Western Union Co said on Thursday it resumed services in Sudan on Tuesday, ending a week long suspension in the wake of a military coup that saw Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok placed under house arrest and top civilians detained. [nL1N2RO3CS]

"Effective November 2, 2021, the temporary suspension of Western Union services in Sudan has been lifted and we have resumed operations," a Western Union spokesperson said in a statement.

"Given the instability in the region, we will continue to closely monitor the situation and update as necessary."

