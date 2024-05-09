Western Union Resumes Money Transfer Service To Cuba

(RTTNews) - Western Union co. (WU), in coordination with its processing partner Orbit S.A., announced Thursday the resumption of its service from the United States to Cuba, effective immediately.

With service reinstated, Western Union customers are now once again able to send money from any U.S. retail location, WesternUnion.com or the Western mobile app to close family in Cuba.

This will be applicable to family members with bank and debit card accounts at the following banks in Cuba: Banco Popular de Ahorro, Banco Metropolitano S.A. and Banco de Credito y Comercio (Bandec).

The funds can be received into bank accounts and debit cards only, with the service limited to consumer money transfers only. U.S. customers can remit up to $2,000.00 per transaction by presenting valid government-issued identification. The money will be available for receipt the same day, including weekends and holidays.

The service is available to receivers with Carnet de Identidad IDs and bank and/or debit card accounts at the following banks in Cuba: Banco Popular de Ahorro, Banco Metropolitano S.A. and Banco de Credito y Comercio (Bandec).

The deposits to Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) accounts are available in U.S. dollars only.

