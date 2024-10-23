Western Union Q3 24 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co (WU) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on October 23, 2024, to discuss Q3 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.westernunion.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial +1 (719) 359-4580 (US) or 947 6420 1357 (International), Passcode 330235.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.