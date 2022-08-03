Markets
WU

Western Union Q2 Profit Down, Lowers FY Revenue Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Western Union Company (WU) Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $194.0 million or $0.50 per share, down from $222.5 million or $0.54 per share last year.

Adjusted EPS in the second quarter was $0.51, compared to $0.48 in the prior year period.

Revenues for the quarter slipped 12% to $1.14 billion from $1.29 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.00 per share and revenues of $212.71 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to the full year 2022, the company now expects revenue to drop 11% to 13%, earnings of $2.18 to $2.28 per share and adjusted earnings of $1.75 to $1.85 per share.

Previously, the company expected revenues to drop approximately 9% to 11%, earnings of $2.13 to $2.23 per share and adjusted earnings of $1.75 to $1.85 per share.

Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.79 per share and revenues to drop 10.30%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular