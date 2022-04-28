Western Union Q1 22 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co. (WU) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on April 28, 2022, to discuss Q1 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.westernunion.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial +1 (669) 900-6833 or +1 (253) 215-8782, Meeting ID, which is 979 6440 0760 and the passcode, which is 455210.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.