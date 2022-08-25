Western Union (NYSE:WU) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.235

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will pay a dividend of $0.235 on the 30th of September. The dividend yield will be 6.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Western Union's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Western Union's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 14.0% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 51%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future. NYSE:WU Historic Dividend August 25th 2022

Western Union Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.32 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.94. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Western Union has grown earnings per share at 42% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Western Union Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Western Union (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Is Western Union not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

