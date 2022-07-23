Western Union (NYSE:WU) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.235

The board of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 30th of September, with investors receiving $0.235 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Western Union's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Western Union's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 9.4% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 47%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NYSE:WU Historic Dividend July 23rd 2022

Western Union Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.32 total annually to $0.94. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Western Union has impressed us by growing EPS at 38% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

We Really Like Western Union's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Western Union you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

