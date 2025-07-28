Western Union Misses Q2 Targets

Key Points - Adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share were $0.42, missing analyst estimates by 4.5%.

- Revenue declined 4.0% year-over-year in Q2 2025 and missed consensus forecasts, driven by weakness in core money transfer operations.

- Consumer Services segment revenue (GAAP) increased 39% in Q2 2025, reflecting successful expansion efforts, especially in Europe.

Western Union (NYSE:WU), a leading global cross-border money transfer and payments company, reported its Q2 FY2025 earnings on July 28, 2025. The key news: Both GAAP revenue and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share (EPS) missed analysts' expectations. EPS came in at $0.42, below the consensus estimate of $0.44 (non-GAAP), while GAAP revenue reached $1.03 billion, also below the expectation of $1.04 billion (GAAP). Compared to the same period last year, both figures declined.—EPS fell from $0.44 and GAAP revenue decreased from $1.07 billion in Q2 2024. The quarter reflected progress in digital services and growth in Consumer Services, but was hampered by persistent declines in the company's largest segment, Consumer Money Transfer, whose GAAP revenue decreased 8%, and volatility in certain markets like Iraq. Overall, the period showed incremental operational improvement but ongoing challenges in translating strategic execution into financial growth.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.42 $0.44 $0.44 (4.5%) Revenue $1.03 billion $1.04 billion $1.07 billion (4.0%) Operating Margin 19% 18% 1.0 pp Consumer Money Transfer Revenue $885 million $965 million (8.3%) Consumer Services Revenue $141 million $101 million 39.6%

Business Overview and Key Success Factors

Western Union specializes in cross-border consumer payments. Its core activity is the transfer of money internationally, both through a global network of nearly 380,000 physical agent locations (as of December 31, 2024) and fast-expanding digital channels. Operating in over 200 countries and territories, it serves millions of people seeking to send remittances to friends, family, or business contacts across borders.

Western Union's focus includes leveraging its massive global network and strengthening the brand, accelerating digital transformation to capture market shifts, maintaining strict regulatory compliance, responding to tough competition from both established financial players and nimble new fintechs, and broadening income streams through Consumer Services. Success in these areas supports future growth and helps manage the risks of heavy reliance on the traditional money transfer business.

Quarterly Highlights: Financial Performance and Strategic Moves

Adjusted EPS was below consensus, with revenue also missing forecasts as Continued declines in the Consumer Money Transfer segment weighed on results. Revenue dropped 4.0% from a year ago. The main culprit: an 8% year-over-year drop in Consumer Money Transfer revenue (GAAP), driven by an 11% year-over-year decline in Consumer Money Transfer segment revenue in North America (GAAP) and notable volatility in the Iraq business. Transactions in this core segment dropped 3% year-over-year, reflecting pressure on volumes, especially in established retail corridors.

A standout area for the company was its Consumer Services segment. This business line, which includes offerings such as bill payment and travel money services, grew revenue by 39% (GAAP) in Q2 2025. Segment operating margin also improved, a sign of scale and efficiency, with growth driven by the expansion of the Travel Money business in Europe, including the acquisition of Eurochange Limited.

Western Union saw further progress in its digital money transfer offering, known as Branded Digital. Revenue in this digital product family rose 6% in Q2 2025, and Transactions increased 9% year-over-year in Q2 2025. As of Q2 2025, Branded Digital accounted for 29% of Consumer Money Transfer segment revenue and 36% of its transactions in Q2 2025. Management highlighted that the cost to acquire digital customers is coming down and that new loyalty programs are intended to improve customer retention, especially following a recent rollout in the United States in Q1 2025.

The company reported a slight year-over-year increase in overall operating margin to 19% (GAAP) in Q2 2025, up from 18% (GAAP) in Q2 2024. Leadership attributed these margin improvements to both currency tailwinds and ongoing cost efficiencies, especially in technology and headcount, partially offset by declines in high-margin markets such as Iraq. Management said it is on pace to exceed its $150 million cost-saving target as of Q1 2025, enabling more operational savings to bolster earnings as top-line revenue remains under pressure.

Regulatory compliance continues to be a necessary operational focus, as Western Union operates in many jurisdictions with strict requirements on anti-money laundering and consumer protections. However, volatility in Iraq remains a particular area of concern, as instability in that market can impact reported (GAAP) results, and, as management noted, presents significant volatility in revenues and challenges in offering the Company's services in the country.

On capital return, the company paid out $82.3 million in dividends and repurchased $76.7 million of its own shares. There was no declared change to the dividend.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Risks

Despite missing consensus forecasts in the current period, management reaffirmed full-year 2025 guidance. It expects GAAP revenue between $4.085 billion and $4.185 billion for FY2025, and adjusted EPS of $1.65 to $1.75, assuming no material changes in macroeconomic conditions, including immigration policies, foreign currencies, or Argentina inflation. The company also expects GAAP operating margins to remain in the 18% to 20% range for FY2025, underlining its continued discipline on costs. Management highlighted that the revenue boost from the Eurochange acquisition is already included in its FY2025 outlook.

Looking forward, investors should watch the evolution of digital transaction volumes and margins, further traction in Consumer Services, and whether cost controls can offset any continued weakness in the core Consumer Money Transfer business. Volatility in markets like Iraq and slowdowns in North American retail remain key risk factors. Management will also need to keep an eye on competitive pressures, as the industry continues to see consolidation and new digital entrants challenge established players.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

