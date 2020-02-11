Markets
WU

Western Union Issues Outlook; Raises Quarterly Dividend - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Western Union Company (WU) affirmed its three-year financial targets including operating margin of approximately 23% in 2022 and a low double-digit EPS CAGR for the three years ending 2022.

The company's 2020 outlook calls for margin expansion and adjusted EPS growth in the teens. Adjusted EPS is anticipated in a range of $1.95 to $2.05, while adjusted operating margin is projected to be approximately 21%, for the fiscal year. In adjusted constant currency, revenue is expected to grow in low single-digit, excluding any benefit related to Argentina inflation. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.97. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.38 compared to $0.51, prior year. Adjusted operating margin was 18.7% compared to 19.9%. The company said the decrease in adjusted operating margin was primarily due to the higher marketing investment and the Speedpay divestiture.

Fourth-quarter revenue was $1.3 billion, a decline of 7% on a reported basis or an increase of 3% in adjusted constant currency terms.

The Western Union Company increased its quarterly dividend by 13% to $0.225 per common share, payable March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2020.

Shares of The Western Union Company were down 3% after hours.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular