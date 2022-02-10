Markets
Western Union Issues FY22 Outlook, Authorizes $1 Bln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - While reporting its fourth-quarter results on Thursday, Western Union Co (WU) issued an outlook for the full year 2022 and approved a share buyback plan of $1 billion.

For the full year 2022, the company expects earnings of $2.38 to $2.48 per share and adjusted earnings of $1.90 to $2.00 per share. The company expects to report mid-single digit decline in revenues or flat to low-single digit increase in adjusted revenues.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $2.24 per share and revenue growth of 2.40%.

The company announced that its board of directors approved a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization, expiring December 31, 2024. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.235 per common share, payable March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2022.

