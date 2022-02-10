Western Union Issues FY22 Outlook, Authorizes $1 Bln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - While reporting its fourth-quarter results on Thursday, Western Union Co (WU) issued an outlook for the full year 2022 and approved a share buyback plan of $1 billion.

For the full year 2022, the company expects earnings of $2.38 to $2.48 per share and adjusted earnings of $1.90 to $2.00 per share. The company expects to report mid-single digit decline in revenues or flat to low-single digit increase in adjusted revenues.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $2.24 per share and revenue growth of 2.40%.

The company announced that its board of directors approved a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization, expiring December 31, 2024. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.235 per common share, payable March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.