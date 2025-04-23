WESTERN UNION Earnings Results: $WU Reports Quarterly Earnings

WESTERN UNION ($WU) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.41 per share, missing estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $983,600,000, missing estimates of $1,026,959,512 by $-43,359,512.
WESTERN UNION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of WESTERN UNION stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 6,952,570 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,697,242
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 5,804,618 shares (-72.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,528,950
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,142,046 shares (-77.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,505,687
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 4,426,126 shares (+18.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,916,935
- INVESCO LTD. added 3,792,683 shares (+202.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,202,439
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,542,276 shares (-85.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,548,125
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,146,395 shares (+39.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,351,787
