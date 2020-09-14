Western Union Company (WU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Western Union Company (WU) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.12, the dividend yield is 4.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WU was $22.12, representing a -22.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.45 and a 27.2% increase over the 52 week low of $17.39.

WU is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). WU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.45. Zacks Investment Research reports WU's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.55%, compared to an industry average of -10.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WU as a top-10 holding:

Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (DEUS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DEUS with an increase of 22.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WU at 0.6%.

