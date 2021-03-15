Western Union Company (WU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Western Union Company (WU) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.235 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.44% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WU was $24.7, representing a -4% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.73 and a 42.04% increase over the 52 week low of $17.39.

WU is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). WU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.79. Zacks Investment Research reports WU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.96%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WU Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WU as a top-10 holding:

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQM)

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DON with an increase of 32.82% over the last 100 days. FLQM has the highest percent weighting of WU at 6930%.

