Western Union Company (WU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Western Union Company (WU) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.235 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.44% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.95, the dividend yield is 3.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WU was $24.95, representing a -6.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.61 and a 30.87% increase over the 52 week low of $19.07.

WU is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). WU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.81. Zacks Investment Research reports WU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.96%, compared to an industry average of 20.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WU as a top-10 holding:

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (WU)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (WU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESGS with an increase of 19.96% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WU at 1.41%.

