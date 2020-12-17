Western Union Company (WU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

Western Union Company (WU) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.67, the dividend yield is 3.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WU was $22.67, representing a -20.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.45 and a 30.36% increase over the 52 week low of $17.39.

WU is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). WU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.68. Zacks Investment Research reports WU's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.65%, compared to an industry average of -6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

