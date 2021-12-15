Western Union Company (WU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Western Union Company (WU) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.235 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.2, the dividend yield is 5.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WU was $18.2, representing a -31.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.61 and a 16% increase over the 52 week low of $15.69.

WU is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). WU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports WU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.96%, compared to an industry average of 21.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wu Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WU as a top-10 holding:

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS)

EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (TERM)

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESGS with an increase of 4.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WU at 1.4%.

