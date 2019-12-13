Western Union Company (WU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Western Union Company (WU) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.05, the dividend yield is 2.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WU was $27.05, representing a -3.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $28 and a 64.74% increase over the 52 week low of $16.42.

WU is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). WU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.61. Zacks Investment Research reports WU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.59%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WU as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (GOAT)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GOAT with an increase of 7.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WU at 2.27%.

