Western Union Co Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co (WU) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $127.0 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $249.4 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $132.6 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $1.05 billion from $1.09 billion last year.

Western Union Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $127.0 Mln. vs. $249.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.37 -Revenue (Q4): $1.05 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.

