Western Union Co Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co (WU) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $168.8 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $177.1 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $258.8 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.28 billion from $1.27 billion last year.

Western Union Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $168.8 Mln. vs. $177.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.

