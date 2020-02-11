Western Union Co Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co (WU) reported a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $135.4 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $212.1 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $162.2 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.4% to $1.31 billion from $1.40 billion last year.

Western Union Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $162.2 Mln. vs. $226.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.38 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q4): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.

