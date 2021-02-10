Western Union Co Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co (WU) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $177.1 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $135.4 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $186.8 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $1.27 billion from $1.31 billion last year.

Western Union Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $186.8 Mln. vs. $162.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.45 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q4): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.