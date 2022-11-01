Western Union Co Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co (WU) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $173.9 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $232.7 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $163.5 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.5% to $1.09 billion from $1.29 billion last year.

Western Union Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $173.9 Mln. vs. $232.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.45 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.42 -Revenue (Q3): $1.09 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 - $1.85

