Western Union Co Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co (WU) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $139.6 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $264.8 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $151.2 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $1.032 billion from $1.036 billion last year.

Western Union Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $139.6 Mln. vs. $264.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $1.032 Bln vs. $1.036 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 - $1.75 Full year revenue guidance: $4.085 - $4.185 Bln

