Western Union Co Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.49 per share

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co (WU) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $135.0 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $208.6 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $210.2 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $1.31 billion from $1.39 billion last year.

Western Union Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $210.2 Mln. vs. $237.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.49 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 to $1.80

