Markets
WU

Western Union Co Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.49 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co (WU) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $135.0 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $208.6 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $210.2 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $1.31 billion from $1.39 billion last year.

Western Union Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $210.2 Mln. vs. $237.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.49 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 to $1.80

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WU

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular