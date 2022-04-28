Western Union Co Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co (WU) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $293.3 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $181.8 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $1.16 billion from $1.21 billion last year.

Western Union Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $293.3 Mln. vs. $181.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $1.16 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 - $1.85

