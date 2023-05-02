Western Union Co Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co (WU) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $151.8 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $293.3 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $162.6 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.3% to $1.04 billion from $1.16 billion last year.

Western Union Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $151.8 Mln. vs. $293.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.34 -Revenue (Q1): $1.04 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.55 to $1.65

