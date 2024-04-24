Western Union Co Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co (WU) released earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $142.7 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $151.8 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $155.3 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $1.05 billion from $1.04 billion last year.

Western Union Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $142.7 Mln. vs. $151.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.05 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 to $1.80 Full year revenue guidance: $4,150 to $4,225 Mln

