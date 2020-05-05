Western Union Co Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co (WU) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $176.7 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $173.1 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $185.9 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.2% to $1.19 billion from $1.34 billion last year.

Western Union Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $185.9 Mln. vs. $178.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.34 Bln last year.

