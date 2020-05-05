Markets
WU

Western Union Co Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co (WU) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $176.7 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $173.1 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $185.9 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.2% to $1.19 billion from $1.34 billion last year.

Western Union Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $185.9 Mln. vs. $178.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.34 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular