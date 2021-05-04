Western Union Co Q1 adjusted earnings

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co (WU) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $181.8 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $176.7 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $1.21 billion from $1.19 billion last year.

Western Union Co earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q1): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 - $2.10

