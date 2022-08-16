Western Union CFO Raj Agrawal To Resign, Effective Sept. 2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co. (WU) Tuesday announced the departure of Raj Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer or CFO, effective September 2.

Agrawal, who was with Western Union for the past 16 years, is moving to Arrow Electronics (ARW) to serve as its Chief Financial Officer.

Western Union said it is launching a comprehensive internal and external search process to identify a new CFO. The company will name an interim successor, effective upon Agrawal's departure, within the next two weeks.

At Western Union, Agrawal has pursued a variety of roles.

