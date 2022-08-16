Markets
ARW

Western Union CFO Raj Agrawal To Resign, Effective Sept. 2 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co. (WU) Tuesday announced the departure of Raj Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer or CFO, effective September 2.

Agrawal, who was with Western Union for the past 16 years, is moving to Arrow Electronics (ARW) to serve as its Chief Financial Officer.

Western Union said it is launching a comprehensive internal and external search process to identify a new CFO. The company will name an interim successor, effective upon Agrawal's departure, within the next two weeks.

At Western Union, Agrawal has pursued a variety of roles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARW WU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular