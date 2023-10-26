Western Union Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WU

In trading on Thursday, shares of Western Union Co (Symbol: WU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.30, changing hands as low as $11.37 per share. Western Union Co shares are currently trading down about 11.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WU's low point in its 52 week range is $10.07 per share, with $14.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.52.

